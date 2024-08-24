Jaren Hall leads Vikings past Eagles 26-3 in preseason finale for both teams

Philadelphia is trying to pick up the pieces after losing five of its final six games in 2023 and then getting blown out 32-9 in the wild-card round of the playoffs by Tampa Bay. With Hurts, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith at receiver and newly acquired running back Saquon Barkley, the Eagles appear to have the pieces on offense to make another Super Bowl run after losing to the Chiefs in the championship game following the 2022 season.