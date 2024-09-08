Three keys to the Vikings’ season-opening 28-6 win over the Giants

The Vikings scored touchdowns on just 47.1% on their red-zone drives last season to rank 28th out of 32 NFL teams. On Sunday, their red-zone efficiency was 100%. The meager running game was a significant factor in last year’s struggles, and new running back Aaron Jones showed the difference he can make in that area on the Vikings’ first trip to the red zone of the season. On first-and-goal from the 5 in the first quarter, Jones gained two yards, and then on the next play he went around the end, winning a race to the pylon on a 3-yard TD run. The Vikings didn’t score a rushing touchdown until Week 8 last season.