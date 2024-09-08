Three keys to the Vikings’ season-opening 28-6 win over the Giants
The Vikings offense hummed and their defense made it a very long day for Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in a comprehensive victory.
Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel
Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores put on a master class in flustering Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, and there were plenty of highlights to go around for the team’s defenders, including rookie Dallas Turner’s first NFL sack and an active day for defensive tackle Harrison Phillips. But no defensive player jumped off the screen like Andrew Van Ginkel, signed as a free agent from Miami, where he used to play for Flores. Van Ginkel, who is coming off a foot injury, had a sack, two QB hits and a lightning-quick interception return for a touchdown to give the Vikings their final 28-6 lead and send Giants fans to the exits. Overall, Jones was sacked five times and intercepted twice.
Key play
Justin Jefferson’s first catch
Early in the second quarter, with the Vikings holding a 7-3 lead, the Giants downed a punt inside the Vikings 1-yard line. To that point, Justin Jefferson didn’t have a catch or even a target. On second and 10 from the 10, Sam Darnold gave the Vikings some breathing room with a 44-yard bomb to Jefferson, throwing between a double team and hitting Jefferson in stride. The Vikings were off to the races and never looked back. Darnold, who was 7-for-7 on the drive, hit Jordan Addison three times for 35 yards and capped the drive with a TD pass to Jefferson on fourth-and-2 from the 3-yard line.
Key number
2-for-2
The Vikings scored touchdowns on just 47.1% on their red-zone drives last season to rank 28th out of 32 NFL teams. On Sunday, their red-zone efficiency was 100%. The meager running game was a significant factor in last year’s struggles, and new running back Aaron Jones showed the difference he can make in that area on the Vikings’ first trip to the red zone of the season. On first-and-goal from the 5 in the first quarter, Jones gained two yards, and then on the next play he went around the end, winning a race to the pylon on a 3-yard TD run. The Vikings didn’t score a rushing touchdown until Week 8 last season.
Meanwhile, the Giants were 0-for-3 in the red zone, with Jones throwing an interception on one drive and another ending on a turnover on downs.
2024 schedule and results
Sept. 8: W, 28-6 vs. N.Y. Giants
Sept. 15: vs. San Francisco
Sept. 22: vs. Houston
Sept. 29: at Green Bay
Oct. 6: vs. N.Y. Jets in London
Oct. 13: Bye
Oct. 20: vs. Detroit
Oct. 24: at L.A. Rams
Nov. 3: vs. Indianapolis
Nov. 10: at Jacksonville
Nov. 17: at Tennessee
Nov. 24 at Chicago
Dec. 1: vs. Arizona
Dec. 8: vs. Atlanta
Dec. 16: vs. Chicago
Dec. 22: at Seattle
Dec. 29: vs. Green Bay
Jan. 4 or 5: at Detroit
