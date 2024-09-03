The Vikings have big plans for an energized Aaron Jones. He feels like he's just entering his prime

Though Jones emerged from all that extra time in treatment with a remarkable surge down the stretch, rushing for 584 yards over the last five games including two in the playoffs, the Packers followed the script for salary cap management and released him after he balked at a steep pay cut for the second consecutive year. The rival Vikings, who ranked 29th in the league last season in rushing yards per game and tied for 27th the year before, swiftly and eagerly picked him up.