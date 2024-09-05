Vikings receiver Jordan Addison in ‘a good spot’ to play in opener at Giants

The Vikings’ new kick returner, Ty Chandler, has practiced the NFL’s new kickoff format only because coaches didn’t give him any opportunities in the preseason. It remains to be seen how many kickoffs will actually get returned. Coaches such as Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels have said teams might be more risk averse and accept the 30-yard touchback instead of trying to defend a new play. Chandler hopes the Giants give him chances.