There’s optimism at TCO Performance Center that second-year Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison will be recovered in time to play during Sunday’s season opener at the New York Giants.
Vikings receiver Jordan Addison in ‘a good spot’ to play in opener at Giants
The Vikings also named 2024 team captains, have an eager new kick returner and are hoping running back Aaron Jones can make everyone better.
Addison, who suffered a sprained ankle and was carted off the practice field during an Aug. 14 joint practice against the Cleveland Browns, has been seen running smoothly during warmups in the 15-minute period of practice open to reporters. But he was listed as a limited participant during Wednesday’s padded practice.
Coach Kevin O’Connell said he expects Addison to increase his practice reps and eventually play.
“We’d like to kind of progress him,” O’Connell said Wednesday, “hopefully to full [participation] by the end of the week. I think Jordan’s in a good spot, and I feel pretty good about him making the game.”
Receiver Jalen Nailor has been bit by the injury bug again, also with a sprained ankle. Nailor, who missed 11 games last year because of concussion and hamstring issues, was listed as a limited participant Wednesday.
“He’s a couple days behind Jordan,” O’Connell said of Nailor’s recovery. “But I think he’s progressing really well. … I feel really good about where Jalen was at coming off the training camp [when] he had a lot of work with that first group. [Him] being able to be out there with that group would be big for us.”
Linebacker Blake Cashman (finger) and cornerback Shaq Griffin (hamstring) are cleared to play after recently missing practice time.
The Giants listed two starters as limited: linebacker Micah McFadden (groin) and punt returner Gunner Olszewski (groin), a Bemidji State product.
Eight 2024 team captains named
The Vikings announced eight team captains for this season: quarterback Sam Darnold, right tackle Brian O’Neill, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, safety Harrison Smith, safety Josh Metellus, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, fullback C.J. Ham and long snapper Andrew DePaola.
There are three new names on that list in Darnold, Phillips and DePaola, replacing the three captains — Kirk Cousins, Danielle Hunter and Jordan Hicks — who left in free agency.
“It’s easy when you can just be yourself,” Darnold said. “This group in the locker room makes it easy to just be myself every single day. That’s the special part about this group. Very honored to be named captain.”
‘Good to finally run it’
The Vikings’ new kick returner, Ty Chandler, has practiced the NFL’s new kickoff format only because coaches didn’t give him any opportunities in the preseason. It remains to be seen how many kickoffs will actually get returned. Coaches such as Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels have said teams might be more risk averse and accept the 30-yard touchback instead of trying to defend a new play. Chandler hopes the Giants give him chances.
“It’s a different play,” Chandler said. “I’m excited to get a look at it this weekend. We’ve been watching it and practicing it, so it’ll be good to finally run it.”
Aaron Jones, a force multiplier?
A better rushing attack led by Aaron Jones, and complemented by Chandler, has been a summer-long focus for Vikings coaches. Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said they’ve narrowed down the types of schemes they want to be the foundation under Jones, whom Phillips said can do just about anything.
“He’s really a versatile guy,” Phillips said. “He’s just a good runner, sees the field really well. He sees a lot and can tell you real time what he’s seeing and why he made a certain cut. Just having another talented back there is also a bonus for us. The offensive line looks a lot better when you have good runners back there.”
Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson, no longer catching passes from Kirk Cousins, has one of the most important voices in the locker room. He’s using it to build the confidence of quarterback Sam Darnold.