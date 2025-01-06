Live updates: Vikings face Lions in Detroit for NFC North title, No. 1 seed

The winner of Sunday night’s game will be the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and the NFC North champion for the second time in three years. The loser will be the first 14-win wild card in NFL history and go on the road to play the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Jan. 13. There just haven’t been many regular-season games with the magnitude of Sunday night’s matchup between the Vikings and Lions, the final game of a 2024 season where the NFC North has become one of the most competitive divisions in league history. On Sunday night, the Vikings can claim home-field advantage for the first time since 1998, but they’ll need to beat the Lions at Ford Field for the first time since the 2020 regular-season finale.