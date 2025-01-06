Live updates: Vikings face Lions in Detroit for NFC North title, No. 1 seed

The winner of Sunday night’s game will be the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and the NFC North champion for the second time in three years. The loser will be the first 14-win wild card in NFL history and go on the road to play the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Jan. 13. There just haven’t been many regular-season games with the magnitude of Sunday night’s matchup between the Vikings and Lions, the final game of a 2024 season where the NFC North has become one of the most competitive divisions in league history. On Sunday night, the Vikings can claim home-field advantage for the first time since 1998, but they’ll need to beat the Lions at Ford Field for the first time since the 2020 regular-season finale.
Live: Vikings face the Lions in Detroit for NFC North title, No. 1 seed
Two 14-2 teams meet at Ford Field with the division crown and playoff position on the line on “Sunday Night Football.”
The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 6, 2025 at 1:43AM
- Kickoff: 7:20 p.m. Sunday
- Where: Ford Field, Detroit
- TV: NBC
- Radio: KFAN-FM 100.3; SiriusXM 226, 820 (Vikings), 225, 810 (Lions), 88 (Westwood One)
- Line: Lions by 3
- Vikings bar finder: Where to watch the game across the U.S.
- Scoreboard: NFL Week 18
This is the live report of the Vikings' regular-season finale against the Lions, with updates by Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer, Mark Craig and Jim Souhan at Ford Field. Check back here often throughout the game:
To get exclusive analysis on the Vikings by Ben Goessling in your inbox every Friday, sign up for the free Access Vikings newsletter. Email your Vikings questions to accessvikings@startribune.com.
Reusse: The Lance family of Marshall, Minn., lingers in its own football universe: Frisco, Texas
Patrick Reusse
That’s where Trey Lance prepared before starting for the Cowboys on Sunday, and where Bryce Lance will play for the FCS national title with North Dakota State on Monday.