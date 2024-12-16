Everything has gone right for the Vikings while everything that could go wrong has gone wrong for Chicago. The Bears can be pleased about one thing: Quarterback Caleb Williams has had a good rookie season and looks to be the answer behind center for a team that has had putrid quarterback play for a supermajority of its 104-year history. If Williams can throw for an average of 274 yards over his last four games, he will break Chicago’s single-season passing yardage record of 3,838 yards held by Erik Kramer. That’s how bad Chicago’s quarterback history has been.