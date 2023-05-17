LOS ANGELES — Dodger fans have come to expect performances like this when Clayton Kershaw pitches: A fastball good enough to make the changeup swing-and-miss deadly, a strike-throwing performance that gains momentum as it goes on, a master class in working out of trouble. You know, Hall of Fame stuff.

But the 52,159 who sold out Dodger Stadium didn't seem to enjoy Tuesday's demonstration quite as much. Probably because it was Bailey Ober who looked the part.

Ober was impeccable when it mattered, limiting the Dodgers to six hits over six innings, coming within one bad bounce of shutting out the National League's highest-scoring team, and becoming the first Twins pitcher since Carlos Silva in 2005 to beat the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

The final score was 5-1 Twins, an efficiency, if not an outcome, that Kershaw could surely appreciate.

The three-time Cy Young winner wasn't up to his usual standards in his second career start against the Twins — he memorably was lifted after pitching seven no-hit innings in his 2022 debut at Target Field last April — but he too put up a fierce battle. Kershaw needed 90 pitches to get through four innings, and while he induced 17 swing-and-misses with them, he also made his life much harder by putting the leadoff hitter on base three times.

It cost him in the first inning, when Donovan Solano — who owns a career .400 average (12-for-30) against Kershaw — opened the game with a double, then scored when Kyle Farmer, who caught Kershaw while they were minor-league teammates, lined a two-out single.

In the fourth, Michael A. Taylor walked to open the inning, then advanced to second base on an odd balk by Kershaw, who tried unsuccessfully three times to pick Taylor off first base, one more than the new pitch-clock rules allow. Joey Gallo and Willi Castro followed with singles, the latter driving Taylor home for the Twins' second run off the nine-time All-Star.

The Twins tacked on another run when Shelby Miller relieved Kershaw in the fifth. Byron Buxton drew a leadoff walk and then, as he had after an infield hit in the third inning, quickly and easily stole second base, the third two-steal game of his career and first since April 12, 2018.

The steal was important, because Buxton advanced to third on a ground ball by Farmer, then scored on Ryan Jeffers' squeeze bunt.

Buxton scored again in the ninth, but this time he only had to jog, because Farmer launched a Justin Bruihl slider into the left-field stands, his third homer of the year.

That was more than enough for Ober, who struck out six, walked one and threw a career-high 102 pitches, and the Twins' shorthanded bullpen. The Twins' starter, who opened the season in Class AAA, also allowed the leadoff hitter to reach base three times, each with a double, yet made big pitch after big pitch to escape unscathed.

Well, almost. In the fifth, after a Miguel Rojas double and two quick outs, Freddie Freeman lifted a shallow fly ball into center field. Taylor got there in time to glove it as he dove, but the impact with the ground knocked it loose, and Rojas scored Los Angeles' lone run.

Brock Stewart and Jovani Moran loaded the bases in the seventh inning with a David Peralta double and walks to Mookie Betts and Freeman, but Moran snuffed the threat when pinch-hitter Chris Taylor lifted a fly ball similar to Freeman's earlier one. This time, the Twins' Taylor reached it, held on, and ended the inning.