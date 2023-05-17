IMPACT PLAYER

Kyle Farmer, Twins

Singled home a run in the first inning, homered for two more in the ninth

BY THE NUMBERS

.400 Donovan Solano's career average (12-for-20) against Clayton Kershaw, whom he's faced more than any pitcher

17 Consecutive starts at Dodger Stadium by Kershaw without being charged with a loss, a streak snapped on Monday; Dodgers were 14-3 in those starts

2 Singles by Joey Gallo, his first two-single game since June 7, 112 games ago