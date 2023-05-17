IMPACT PLAYER
Kyle Farmer, Twins
Singled home a run in the first inning, homered for two more in the ninth
BY THE NUMBERS
.400 Donovan Solano's career average (12-for-20) against Clayton Kershaw, whom he's faced more than any pitcher
17 Consecutive starts at Dodger Stadium by Kershaw without being charged with a loss, a streak snapped on Monday; Dodgers were 14-3 in those starts
2 Singles by Joey Gallo, his first two-single game since June 7, 112 games ago
Business
Smart ball technology to be trialed at rugby's U20 world championship
World Rugby will trial smart ball technology at the under-20 world championship in South Africa next month, assisting officials in getting more accuracy about lineouts, potential forward passes and whether the ball has crossed the try line.
Sports
Noda hits tying grand slam in 7th, A's beat Diamondbacks 9-8 in 12 innings
Ryan Noda hit a tying grand slam in the seventh inning, Esteury Ruiz drove in the winning run with an infield single that bounced off Arizona shortstop Nick Ahmed in the 12th and the Oakland Athletics beat the Diamondbacks 9-8 on Tuesday night.
Twins
Ober outpitches Kershaw as Twins win to even series with Dodgers
Sports
Ober, Farmer lead Twins to 5-1 victory over Kershaw, Dodgers
Sports
Nepal's Sherpa guide regains title for most climbs of Mount Everest after 27th trip
One of the greatest mountain guides regained his title for the most climbs of Mount Everest after scaling the peak for the 27th time on Wednesday, just three days after a fellow Sherpa climber had equalled his previous record.