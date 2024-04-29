RILEY LEATHERMAN

Wayzata • baseball

Don't be fooled by Leatherman's slender build. At 6-2 and 175 pounds, he can uncork a 93-miles-per-hour fastball.

A pitcher, Leatherman is a big reason the Trojans are off to a 7-0 start and ranked No. 1 in Class 3A by the Minnesota Baseball Coaches Association. The Trojans are looking to make amends for losing in the Section 6 championship game last year.

"Any time the game is on the line, he's the one who gets the ball.," Wayzata coach Bob DeWitt said. "Riley is an absolute competitor."

Leatherman, committed to North Carolina for college, is 1-0 with a 1.02 ERA in his three starts. He has yielded only nine hits in 13⅔ innings while striking out 18 and walking six. Opponents are hitting .188 against him.

"I've felt pretty good so far this year," Leatherman said. "I've been getting a lot of swing-and-misses."

Leatherman leans on a fastball, a slider and a changeup.

"He can throw three pitches for strikes and can throw them in any count," DeWitt said. "He's aggressive, intelligent and knows what it takes to win. North Carolina is getting themselves a great pitcher, an outstanding young man and a future leader."

One who is still burning from the end of last season. The Trojans were on the verge of a state tournament berth when Edina came out of the losers' bracket to beat them twice for the Section 6 championship.

"That was not fun. We were ready to go to state," Leatherman said. "That put a chip on our shoulder for this year. Hopefully it will be a blessing in disguise."

KATE BAELL

Lakeville South • lacrosse

Baell, a junior goalkeeper and two-year starter, rose to the occasion against Prior Lake, ranked second by the coaches association. She shut out the Lakers in the second half of a 10-3 victory in a key South Suburban Conference matchup. Prior Lake entered the game averaging 14,5 goals per game. "Giving up only three goals to a team with the offense that Prior Lake has is an amazing performance," Cougars coach Joel Tornell said. "Kate backstopped the team defense and gave us the confidence to play hard out in front of her." Baell beat No. 6 East Ridge earlier this season.

GRANT GIESE

Stillwater • lacrosse

The junior attacker elevates his game against the state's best teams. Giese has scored 14 goals in his past three games, including an eight-goal performance in a 15-8 victory over No. 7 Chanhassen. He leads the No. 3 Ponies (6-0) in scoring with 23 goals and two assists. Giese had 27 goals last season.

BENNETT LINDMAN

Bloomington Jefferson • lacrosse

The senior goalkeeper has played a big role for the Jaguars (6-0), who have climbed to No. 5 in the rankings. He led a 9-8 victory over top-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret's, even scoring a goal to open the game. "Bennett is the best goalie in the state, hands down," Jaguars coach Scott Cater said. "He has come up huge in our biggest games." Lindman has a 76.3 saves percentage, which Cater called "elite." "Bennett leads our defense, makes big saves and runs our clear," Cater said.

AUBREY QUERN

Dassel-Cokato • softball

Quern has been on a strikeout frenzy, including 25 in an 11-inning, 4-2 loss to Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted. A junior, she followed that by throwing a no-hitter with 18 strikeouts in a 5-0 victory over Annandale. In a doubleheader against Glencoe-Silver Lake, Quern fanned 15 in a 9-0 win in Game 1 and threw the final three innings with seven strikeouts in a 5-4 triumph in the nightcap. "She doesn't get rattled easily, and when her pitches are on she can take over a game pretty quickly," Chargers coach Amy Martinson said.

ISABELLE SCHMITZ

Hutchinson • track

Schmitz is closing out a stellar career. A Tigers senior headed to the Gophers, she turned in dominating performances in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs at the Hamline Elite Meet, posting the state's fastest times of the season in each: 4 minutes, 52.62 seconds in the 1,600 and 10:45.37 in the 3,200. She is the Class 2A defending state champion in the 3,200. "Izzy is such a strong, strategic runner," Hutchinson coach Christie Hantge said. "She positioned herself well and outkicked her competition in both races. She is so much fun to watch race."

DWYNE SMITH JR.

Apple Valley • track

The senior is living life in the fast lane during his final season. Smith broke the state record in the 400-meter dash with a time of 46.93 seconds at the Hamline Elite Meet. He also has the state's fastest time in the 200 at 21.80, accomplished in the Eagan Wildcat Invitational. He is also second quickest in the 100 at 10.6 seconds, also recorded at the Hamline Elite Meet. "Dwyne has been remarkable this season," Eagles coach Zack Roble said. "He is one of the most determined and hardworking student-athletes I've ever coached." Smith took third place in the 400 in the Class 3A state meet last year.

Nominate an athlete: Send an email with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.