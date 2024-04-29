Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand after a stretch that could only be described as wildly optimistic. Even a curmudgeonly veteran columnist had to agree that times are good in Minnesota sports.

They started with the Timberwolves, who finished off an extremely impressive sweep of the Suns with a Game 4 win late Sunday in Phoenix. Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns were terrific. After the franchise's first series win in 20 years, can they go even deeper in the playoffs?

The Vikings landed two blue chip players in the NFL draft with quarterback J.J. McCarthy and pass rusher Dallas Turner. Big swings for big players are the name of the game.

And the Twins have won seven in a row since the last time Rand and Reusse talked — a show a week ago when they ripped Rocco Baldelli's team..

