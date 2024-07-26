Introduction: Host Michael Rand highlights some of the key things said by P.J. Fleck on Thursday at Big Ten football media day. Rand finds Fleck to be honest about how to find joy in the moment during a transformational time in college football, but he also thinks Fleck is trying to control the narrative if he wants us to think 2023 wasn't a disappointment.

9:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Ben Goessling joins Rand for a comprehensive update from a busy first week of training camp. The main story line is the emotion of the week, punctuated Friday with the funeral for cornerback Khyree Jackson. They also discuss the positional battles at camp, including the all-important one at quarterback.

39:00: The Twins are taking a different approach to the trade deadline.

