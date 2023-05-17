Introduction: Host Michael Rand has seen evidence for one-fourth of this season that the Twins have one of MLB's best starting rotations, and Tuesday's strong six innings from Bailey Ober in a 5-1 win over the Dodgers proved a good time to pause and recognize all that good work. The Twins lead the majors in innings pitched and strikeouts from starting pitchers — a stark contrast to a year ago.

9:00: Star Tribune outdoors writer and editor Bob Timmons joins Rand for a look at his recent story on the state park registration system that has resulted in some unhappy Minnesota campers. And Timmons shares other details on enhanced mountain biking in the state and a touching tale he is in the process of reporting.

27:00: Former Wolves players aren't exactly thriving for the Lakers; the Spurs won the most anticipated draft lottery in 20 years.

