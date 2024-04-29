I'm not going to say the default setting of the typical Minnesota sports fan is pessimism, but let's just say that feeling nervous and uneasy about how local teams will fare sure seems to come easy.

It's not unfounded, of course, given the levels of playoff heartbreak and general disappointment fans — particularly those of the Vikings, Timberwolves, Twins and Wild — have felt through the years.

If given the time and resources, I would be fascinated to know if this feeling of uneasiness that washes over so many (not all) Minnesota fans whenever the stakes are raised is in any way a self-fulfilling prophecy that creates a certain environment at home playoff games that leads to underperformance from star athletes and even more disappointment from fans.

I do know this: Starting such a study right now would not be wise. Because in this moment, there is an unfamiliar feeling of euphoria and confidence permeating our local teams and fans, as Patrick Reusse and I talked about on Monday's Daily Delivery podcast.

Timberwolves fans are the ones least familiar with this feeling, and barely a week ago they were forgiven for feeling a sense of doom.

Remember when the Suns were an unbeatable opponent, a looming lower-seeded postseason juggernaut who had dispatched the Wolves easily in all three regular-season meetings? Yeah, that was about 10 days ago.

As it turns out, there was a sweep in the series — by the Timberwolves, the first time ever that a Minnesota team has swept a best-of-seven series. The Wolves won a playoff series for the first time in 20 years, with 2003-04 being the only year in franchise history they have advanced in the postseason.

Wolves fans can now dream about what's next, while Suns fans have to be dreading it.

Remember, too, that less than a week ago Vikings fans didn't know if they would get their quarterback of the future -- or, if they did, if Minnesota would have to massively overpay with future assets.

It was the land of 10,000 uncertainties.

Then Thursday's draft arrived, J.J. McCarthy slid a little down the board, and the Vikings not only got their guy but hung onto all their other first-round picks (and nabbed perhaps the draft's best defensive player, Dallas Turner, later on with another trade up).

I haven't talked to a Vikings fan yet who isn't ecstatic about how the night played out.

And if it seemed like all of that was serving as a distraction from the Twins, they have demanded attention with a winning streak to get above .500 after that dreadful 7-13 start.

It's enough to make the most pessimistic Minnesota sports observer -- quite possibly Reusse -- optimistic.

Can you handle it?








