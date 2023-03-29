Minnesota Twins Joey Gallo (13) is greeted at the dugout after hitting a home run against Detroit during spring training.
Gerald Herbert, Associated Press
8:45am
8:54am
9:52am
10:01am
57 minutes ago
Twins pitchers have an adjustment to make, as they won’t be able to dawdle between pitches.

Clock ticking as pitchers find ways to work around speed-up rules

March 27
Twins pitchers have been adjusting during spring training — and countering by finding some novel ways to buy a few extra seconds in their adjustment to one of MLB's new rules.
Banning shifts makes batters feel better. But will they really hit better?

March 28
New rules limiting where infielders can position themselves are being cheered by many players. But one former Twins star thinks the change could have more impact on their attitude than their statistics.
Twins
6:13am
New defensive rules favor athletic ability — and knowing where you are

The Twins used assorted shifts, which are now illegal, more often than most other teams. During the off-season, adding players with first-rate defensive skills became a priority. New rules are a big reason why.