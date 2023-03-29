Twins stats, player moves, depth chart
Tap on the headline for individual player statistics, the latest transactions and the Twins depth chart and roster.
MLB boxscore page, game previews, schedule, betting odds
Go here for boxscores (include in-game) updates, pregame previews and the latest betting lines for all of Major League Baseball.
Sortable major league leaders and team-by-team statistics
Who's the best in all the offensive and defensive categories in the majors? Tap here for answers by league and by team.
Baseball standings
Division and wild card standings for the American and National Leagues.
Twins schedule and scores
Game-by-game schedule and scores for the 2023 season.
Clock ticking as pitchers find ways to work around speed-up rules
Twins pitchers have been adjusting during spring training — and countering by finding some novel ways to buy a few extra seconds in their adjustment to one of MLB's new rules.
Banning shifts makes batters feel better. But will they really hit better?
New rules limiting where infielders can position themselves are being cheered by many players. But one former Twins star thinks the change could have more impact on their attitude than their statistics.
Twins
New defensive rules favor athletic ability — and knowing where you are
The Twins used assorted shifts, which are now illegal, more often than most other teams. During the off-season, adding players with first-rate defensive skills became a priority. New rules are a big reason why.
