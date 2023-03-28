StarTribune
TWINS SEASON PREVIEW
TWINS SEASON PREVIEW

Meet the 2023 Minnesota Twins: A veteran roster of familiar faces and fresh talent

Portraits by Jerry Holt Star Tribune

March 30, 2023
Two things that were needed after the struggles of last year: More experience and increased versatility. Combine that with the healthy return of several players and the result is a very different roster.
    STARTING LINEUP

  • Joey Gallo

    First base

    Age: 29

    Base salary: $11 million

    Gold Glove outfielder hoping for comeback after a nightmare 2022 season (.160 average, 163 K's in 126 games) with Yankees and Dodgers.

  • Nick Gordon

    Second base

    Age: 27

    Base salary: $740,000

    Fifth-overall pick in 2014 finally broke through as a major leaguer, playing seven positions (including pitcher) and had surprising power.

  • Carlos Correa

    Shortstop

    Age: 28

    Base salary: $32 million

    Returned to the Twins after free-agent agreements with Giants and Mets fell through. Swept the team’s major awards last season when he was clearly the MVP (.833 OPS).

  • Jose Miranda

    Third base

    Age: 24

    Base salary: $740,000

    Lived up to billing after a great minor league career, leading the Twins in RBI and establishing himself as middle-of-the-order fixture.

  • Trevor Larnach

    Left field

    Age: 26

    Base salary: $740,000

    Missed the final three months of the season. When healthy, the 20th selection in the 2018 draft gives the team a powerful lefthanded bat. Promising spring.

  • Michael A. Taylor

    Center field

    Age: 32

    Base salary: $4.5 million

    A starter for KC the past two seasons, he’s a Gold Glove winner signed to play when Gold Glove winner Byron Buxton DHs.

  • Max Kepler

    Right field

    Age: 30

    Base salary: $8.5 million

    Only 28 extra-base hits last season, fewest of his career, make that magical 2019 output (36 HR, 90 RBI) seem long ago. No-shift rules might benefit him.

  • Christian Vazquez

    Catcher

    Age: 32

    Base salary: $10 million

    Caught the last out of the World Series for the champion Astros; strong defensive credentials and a decent bat for a free swinger (.261 career average).

  • Byron Buxton

    Designated hitter

    Age: 29

    Base salary: $15 million

    Statistics say the Twins are a much better team when Buxton plays, but hip and knee injuries limited him to 92 games in 2022, when he was an All-Star for the first time.

    • RESERVES

  • Willi Castro

    Infield

    Age: 25

    Base salary: $740,000

    After four years with the Tigers (.245 average) he was non-tendered and signed by the Twins. He replaces injured Jorge Polanco on the roster.

  • Kyle Farmer

    Infield

    Age: 32

    Base salary: $5.585 million

    Acquired from Cincinnati in the offseason, the converted catcher was the starter at shortstop the past two seasons for the Reds.

  • Ryan Jeffers

    Catcher

    Age: 25

    Base salary: $740,000

    A thumb injury hampered him as now-departed Gary Sanchez caught more games. Jeffers will try to improve on a .208 average.

  • Donovan Solano

    Infield

    Age: 35

    Base salary: $2 million

    Picked up during spring training as a proven hitter. “Donnie Barrels” won a Silver Slugger at second base for the Giants in 2020.

    • STARTING ROTATION

  • Pablo Lopez

    Righthander

    Age: 27

    Base salary: $5.45 million

    The Twins traded AL batting champion Luis Arraez for Lopez, who started 32 games for Miami (10-10, 3.75 ERA, 8.7 K/9).

  • Sonny Gray

    Righthander

    Age: 33

    Base salary: $12.7 million

    Limited to 24 starts and 119 ⅔ because of a hamstring injury, but a 2.38 ERA after the All-Star break showed he’s back on track.

  • Joe Ryan

    Righthander

    Age: 26

    Base salary: $740,000

    As a rookie, he was the team’s most effective starter, posting team highs in victories (13), innings (147) and strikeouts (151).

  • Kenta Maeda

    Righthander

    Age: 34

    Base salary: $3 million

    Veteran is recovering from Tommy John surgery, but hopes to recapture magic 2020 (Cy Young runner-up after league-best 0.750 WHIP).

  • Tyler Mahle

    Righthander

    Age: 28

    Base salary: $7.5 million

    After coming from the Reds in a midseason trade, he was able to pitch only four times because of arm weakness.

    • RELIEVERS

  • Jorge Alcala

    Righthander

    Age: 27

    Base salary: $790,000

    A sore right elbow eventually needed surgery, limiting Alcala to two games on opening weekend after a promising 2021 (59 games, 0.972 WHIP).

  • Jhoan Duran

    Righthander

    Age: 25

    Base salary: $740,000

    He’s expected to be the closer after only eight save chances in ’22. Hardest thrower in the majors struck out 89 in 67 ⅔ innings with a 1.86 ERA.

  • Griffin Jax

    Righthander

    Age: 28

    Base salary: $740,000

    The Air Force captain proved himself as a big leaguer, leading the relievers in innings pitched (72 ⅓), and had a 1.051 WHIP.

  • Jorge Lopez

    Righthander

    Age: 30

    Base salary: $3.525 million

    A trade-deadline pickup, he was an All-Star closer for Baltimore who struggled with the Twins (1.632 WHIP in 23 games).

  • Jovani Moran

    Lefthander

    Age: 25

    Base salary: $740,000

    A 2.21 ERA in 31 appearances — some longer than an inning — was impressive considering he was up and down from St. Paul quite a bit.

  • Emilio Pagan

    Righthander

    Age: 31

    Base salary: $3.5 million

    Given first crack at being the closer, he lost leads in key games to AL Central champ Cleveland and gave up 36 runs in 63 innings.

  • Cole Sands

    Righthander

    Age: 25

    Base salary: $740,000

    A starter at St. Paul last season, he begins as the long reliever for the Twins. Roughed up in 11 games last season (5.87 ERA, 1.565 WHIP).

  • Caleb Thielbar

    Lefthander

    Age: 36

    Base salary: $2.4 million

    Had 80 strikeouts in 59 ⅓ innings in his continuing comeback story.

    • INJURED LIST

  • Jorge Polanco

    Second base

    Age: 29

    Base salary: $7.5 million

    Following a dynamite 2021 (33 HR, 98 RBI) the former All-Star’s knee tendinitis hampered production and eventually ended his season.

  • Alex Kirilloff

    Outfielder

    Age: 25

    Base salary: $740,000

    Full of promise, but wrist problems and surgeries have derailed his early career. When healthy, he’ll be a starter at first or in the outfield.

    • Twins players in lead portraits, from left to right: Top row: Jorge Lopez, Byron Buxton; Middle row: Carlos Correa, Kenta Maeda, Max Kepler; Bottom row: Nick Gordon, Jhoan Duran, Jose Miranda.

    Roster headshot photos courtesy of Major League Baseball.

Chris Miller supervises coverage of professional sports teams. He has been at the Star Tribune since 1999 and is a former sports editor of the Duluth News-Tribune and the Mesabi Daily News.

612-673-4428

