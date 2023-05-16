LOS ANGELES — The Twins brought up veteran righthander Jóse De León from Class AAA St. Paul before tonight's game against the Dodgers.
First pitch is at 9:10 p.m. (BSN) with Bailey Ober (2-1, 1.85 ERA) facing Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw (6-2, 2.66).
To make room for De León, Jorge Alcala went on the 15 day injured list because of a right forearm strain. Alcala has pitched in 10 games with a 6.46 ERA.
The 30-year-old De León is 0-2 in four starts for the Saints with a 3.62 ERA. He has pitched for the Reds, Dodgers and Rays in the majors (22 games, 8.44 ERA).
The Twins lost 9-8 in 12 innings on Monday night.
