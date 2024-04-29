The Vikings would like Christian Darrisaw to keep blocking for their new quarterback.

Darrisaw, one of the NFL's best young blockers, is now under contract through 2025 after the team exercised the fifth-year option in his rookie contract.

All first-round picks have fifth-year options; Darrisaw was drafted with the 23rd overall pick in 2021 out of Virginia Tech. His option year is worth more than $16 million. He has received All-Pro votes each of the past two seasons, in which he has started 30 of 35 games.

The nimble 315-pound left tackle is likely to be in Minnesota even longer. Darrisaw, 24, became eligible for a contract extension this offseason, which could come eventually as the Vikings front office prioritizes negotiations on receiver Justin Jefferson's extension.

Darrisaw and right tackle Brian O'Neill form solid bookends for new quarterback J.J. McCarthy, the 21-year-old Michigan product selected with the 10th overall pick last week. The two tackles are likely among the reasons, along with Jefferson and tight end T.J. Hockenson, that McCarthy said he and other rookie quarterbacks talked about wanting to land with the Vikings.

The Vikings made moves to address offensive line depth this offseason, signing veteran guard/center Dan Feeney and re-signing guard Blake Brandel. Both could compete for the open left guard job vacated by Dalton Risner, who remains a free agent. The team also drafted tackle Walter Rouse in the sixth round and center/guard Michael Jurgens in the seventh round. Former Vikings center/guard Austin Schlottmann signed with the Giants in free agency.

Four of the Vikings' five starting offensive linemen — Darrisaw, center Garrett Bradbury, right guard Ed Ingram and O'Neill — return next season.



