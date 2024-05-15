Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill Wednesday adding a gender-identity exemption to the state Human Rights Act for religious organizations.

"Thank you to all who spoke up in support of religious freedom and applied pressure to get this fixed!" state Rep. Harry Niska, R-Ramsey, wrote on social media after receiving word of the signing.

Faith community members and GOP legislators had been pressuring the DFL majority to make the change. The DFL initially rejected their efforts but relented in recent days.

Last year, the Legislature added gender identity to the Minnesota Human Rights Act. The act, initially passed in 1993, bars discrimination in Minnesota based on race, religion, disability, national origin, sex, marital status, familial status, age, sexual orientation and gender identity in matters of employment, housing, education and public services.

Religious organizations are exempt from following the Human Rights Act when it comes to sexual orientation, but no exemption for gender identity was added last year.

In an email announcing the signing, Walz referred to the change as a clarification of the law.

At a Capitol news conference last month, Jason Adkins, executive director and general counsel of the Minnesota Catholic Conference, called the former law "an extraordinary intervention by the state" into religion. He said religious communities should have the ability to hire staff "in accordance with mission and beliefs."

Adkins also provided a list of organizations supporting restoration of the exemption in addition to his own, including the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, Evangelical Lutheran Synod, Agudath Israel, Islamic Center of Minnesota, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Transform Minnesota, Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod, Association of Christian Schools International, Islamic Association of North America, Minnesota Family Council, True North Legal and the Joint Religious Legislative Coalition.

In pushing for the change, House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, said, "It is our duty to safeguard the rights and freedoms enshrined in the Constitution, including the right of each Minnesotan to freely exercise their religion."