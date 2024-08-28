Neal: Here’s hoping MLB voters get it right when it comes to Carlos Santana and the Gold Glove

Santana has won a Silver Slugger award, but has never landed a Gold Glove. His time should be coming. He was second in voting to Arizona’s Christian Walker last season when he played with the Brewers. His defensive metrics boast his effectiveness, including Statcast’s Outs Above Average, where his rating of 13 leads all major league first baseman. He was tied for 10th the year before and tied for fifth the year before that, so this isn’t an outlier. Santana has toiled at his craft for years and should be recognized.