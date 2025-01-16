Minnesota Supreme Court should not intervene in state House disputes

The courts, including the Minnesota Supreme Court, should not intervene in every dispute. The courts, at both the federal and state level, have crafted a variety of cases or issues deemed political over which it has no jurisdiction or authority to act. These are issues over which the courts, again both national and state, have said should be best left to the other branches to resolve. These include matters of what constitutes a republican form of government and historically the internal matters of organization in the other branches of government. Legal scholar Alexander Bickel declared the decision not to intervene exercising its “passive virtues.”