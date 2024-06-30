For much of Sunday's matinée at Chicago, the Minnesota Lynx looked very much like the team that lost at Dallas Thursday night:

Struggling, at times, to defend. Struggling, mightily, to lock down the defense boards. Trailing, for the most part, for much of the game.

But, it turned out, one quarter was enough.

Down five entering the fourth quarter, the Lynx turned their defense up to 11.

Holding the Chicago Sky to five points on 2-for-23 shooting over the final 10 minutes, outscoring Chicago 18-5 in the fourth, the Lynx rallied to a 70-62 victory.

It was a hard-fought victory that came despite the Lynx allowing the glass-cleaning Sky to get 16 offense rebounds. Despite shooting 38.5%, making just six of 24 three-pointers.

Courtney Williams' three-point play wit 3:14 left put the Lynx up 61-59. Two free throws by Kayla McBride put the Lynx up four with 2:26 left. Two more McBride free throws with 2:05 left put the Lynx up six.

Another Lynx stop resulted in two more free throws by McBride with 1:01 left that put the Lynx up eight, icing the victory for the Lynx (14-4).

McBride scored eight of her 16 points in the fourth quarter, all from the free throw line. Napheesa Collier, playing with a sore wrist, had 13 points and 11 boards. Center Alanna Smith scored 11 with seven rebounds and four blocks.

Chennedy Carter led the Sky with 15. Rookie Angel Reese reached her league-record 10th straight double-double with a free throw in the final minute. She had 10 points and 16 rebounds.

The Lynx held Chicago to 30.5% shooting overall, to 9-for-44 shooting in the second half, improving their record to 158-7 since 2011 when holding opponents under 40% shooting.

It was not the start the Lynx were looking for after struggling on defense in Thursday's loss in Dallas.

The Lynx started the game 7-0, making three of five shots, taking advantage of three Sky turnovers.

The rest of the quarter belonged to the Sky. In a 24-9 run over the rest of the quarter Chicago made 10 of 17 shots. The Lynx turned the ball over four times while making five of 15 shots.

Then the Lynx began the second quarter on a 10-2 run, tying the game at 32 on Collier's only made field goal of the first half. Moments later, with 3:30 left in the half, Collier hit two free throws to put the Lynx up two.

But Minnesota was out-scored 7-0 to end the half – the Lynx went 0-for-5 with two turnovers in that stretch – and trailed by five at the half to a Chicago team led by Allen, who made all five of her shots, all three of her three-pointers and scored on a drive at the end of the half to put Chicago up 39-34. It matched the lowest-scoring first half of the season for the Lynx.

Things didn't get much better in the third. Again the Lynx struggled to rebounds on the defensive end, struggled to make shots going 8-for-21.

Pounding the offensive glass, the Sky pushed to a 51-42 lead with 2:58 left in the third quarter.

But Carleton hit a three as the Lynx closed that lead to two before the Sky pushed the lead back to five entering the fourth.

