Gophers looking to grow from season-opening loss with Rhode Island up next

Turns out, there will be no immediate mulligan. Instead, Fleck and his Gophers will wait until Saturday against visiting Rhode Island to show they’ve cleaned things up from the error-filled opener. From two missed field-goal attempts by the usually reliable Dragan Kesich to an offensive line that couldn’t consistently handle North Carolina’s stunting defensive front; from a passing game that produced only 53 yards through three quarters to a run defense that allowed the Tar Heels to keep the ball for 13:39 in the third quarter, the Gophers spread around the mistakes against North Carolina.