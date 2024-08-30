Gophers squander two second half leads in 19-17, season-opening opening loss to North Carolina

The Gophers started their final possession at their 25 and immediately moved to the 40 on a pass interference call on UNC’s Marcus Allen. Quarterback Max Brosmer found Elijah Spencer for 20 yards and Daniel Jackson for 8 to the Tar Heels 32. After a holding penalty in Tyler Cooper, the Gophers got to the UNC 29, and brought in Kesich, who supplied the winning 47-yard field goal against Nebraska in last year’s opener. This time he missed, and coupled with his first-half 27-yard miss, the Gophers left some point on the board.