Minneapolis students are headed back to class on Wednesday, ushering in the first year of the district's sweeping redesign that is sending thousands of students to new schools.

The controversial plan redrew attendance boundaries and relocated magnet schools more centrally in an effort to distribute resources more equitably and save on transportation costs.

But this year has brought its own bus challenges. Minneapolis, along with St. Paul and many districts across the state, has struggled to hire enough bus drivers and has spent the last several weeks warning families about the shortage. Bus routes may be delayed so much that students could be late to classes, and the district has called on families to drive their own children to school if they're able.

Students in Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan and Osseo schools also begin classes on Wednesday. Anoka-Hennepin schools welcomed students back on Tuesday, as did many metro charter schools and dozens of districts in greater Minnesota. St. Paul schools' first day back is Thursday.

The later start for many districts is because of the timing of Rosh Hashana, the two-day celebration of the Jewish New Year, which began on Monday evening this year.

Parents in Minneapolis took to social media early Wednesday morning to ask last-minute questions about bussing or express anxiety about starting another school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Students will be wearing masks at school, but this fall looks more normal than last year, when students began the year in distance learning.

"School staff are so excited to see their kids and for students to be with friends again in person," said Julie Schultz Brown, a spokeswoman for the district. "Lots of planning has occurred to work through the bus issue and to keep students and staff as safe as possible."

She encouraged families to stay in contact with their schools for any other bussing information and updates.

