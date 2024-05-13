PEYTON SAVAGEAU

Totino-Grace • golf

A slow start to the season didn't affect Savageau's confidence.

"I have high expectations," Savageau said. "I want to perform my best every time I step on the golf course. I try to be No. 1 every time out."

A senior, Savageau shot a 5-under-par 67 to win the eight-team Spring Lake Park Invitational at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine. He also led the Eagles to the team championship.

He was 2 over par after the first five holes.

"That is sort of a microcosm of his season," Totino-Grace coach Matt Huth said. "He absolutely pit-bulled his way after that with birdie after birdie. He kept saying, 'I want one more.' It's really fun to watch that mentality of never down and out. It's why he's one of the best players in the state."

Savageau is ranked 10th in the state by the Minnesota Golf Association, and the Eagles are ranked fifth in Class 3A as a team.

"I found lightning in a bottle," Savageau said. "It's a good confidence boost heading into the rest of the season."

Savageau, signed with Queens College of Charlotte, N.C., knows he needs to be at his best if the Eagles are going to successfully defend their Class 3A team championship.

"Winning the team championship last year was awesome," Savageau said. "It's something I will never forget. Our goal is to win another state championship, repeat."

AYISAT ADEBAYO

Simley • track and field

Adebayo excels in the triple jump and long jump, but the Spartans also use her in sprints and on relay teams. "Each meet we decide where Ayisat will score the most points for our team," Simley coach Gretchen Schwanz said. A junior, she has the state's best triple jump mark at 38 feet, 2 inches, set in the Class 2A, Section 3 True Team meet, where the Spartans won the team title. She scored 92 of Simley's 606.5 points. Adebayo also recently went a personal-best 16-7½ in the long jump.

SOREN SWENSON

Mounds View • tennis

A freshman, Swenson is 14-0 and ranked No. 4 among Class 2A individuals by the coaches association. "Soren is a well-rounded player who has many different shots in his arsenal," Mustangs coach Scott Sundstrom said. Swenson made the state tournament field as an eighth-grader, losing to the eventual state champion in the quarterfinals. "This season, he has continued to mature and make great strides in his game," Sundstrom said. "Moreover, he has been a vocal leader of our team and is a player that others emulate."

KIELEY HANSON

Minnetonka • golf

Hanson is establishing herself as the best freshman girls golfer in the state. Hanson shot a personal-best 3-under-par 69, including a 31 on the back nine, to win the Maple Grove Invitational in windy conditions at Rush Creek Golf Club. "Kieley's round at Rush Creek was just her latest and most impressive score so far this season," Skippers coach Sara Martinson said. "She played smart and patient golf, and the putts finally started dropping for her on the back nine."

SAM SIMON

Eagan • lacrosse

Simon has helped the Wildcats (7-1) climb to No. 8 in the coaches association's state rankings. The senior attacker has scored five goals in three of the past five games. He has 31 goals and six assists this season. "He changed positions this year from midfield to attack, and his play never dipped," Wildcats coach Tony Mattia said. "He is one of the most reliable players we have ever had, and will be tough to replace." This is Simon's third consecutive 30-goal season.

MARISSA ROTHENBERGER

Champlin Park • softball

A sophomore, Rothenberger is a big reason the Rebels (15-2) are riding a 12-game winning streak and ranked No. 10 in Class 4A by the coaches association. The right-handed pitcher went 3-0 while allowing only one earned run in 20 innings last week, finishing with back-to-back shutouts, against Osseo and Le Sueur-Henderson. She threw a perfect game against Osseo with seven strikeouts. Rothenberger also hit .422 with seven RBI.

TULLY SUPER

Holy Family • golf

In his past four events, Super has been the medalist three times and was the runner-up in the other. A senior, Super shot a 5-under-par 67 to win the Holy Family Premiere at the Wayzata Country Club. "Tully's consistency this year has been one of his biggest strengths this year," coach Rob Nelson said. "His scoring has been outstanding against some of the best players in the state. His maturity has really shown with his ability to play one shot at a time no matter what happens on the course."

Nominate an athlete: Send an email with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.