A man died in Rochester, Minn., Saturday night when he was struck by a train, authorities said.

Witnesses told police that an engine had passed through the intersection of 1st Avenue NW. and Civic Center Drive when a man got too close to a passing boxcar and was hit.

The victim, 23, was taken to St. Mary's Hospital where he later died, a statement from Rochester police said.

The man's name has not been released.











