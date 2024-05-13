A man died in Rochester, Minn., Saturday night when he was struck by a train, authorities said.
Witnesses told police that an engine had passed through the intersection of 1st Avenue NW. and Civic Center Drive when a man got too close to a passing boxcar and was hit.
The victim, 23, was taken to St. Mary's Hospital where he later died, a statement from Rochester police said.
The man's name has not been released.
