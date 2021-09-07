Students in many Minnesota communities will pack their backpacks and head into classrooms Tuesday morning, kicking off a third school year altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many, particularly in metro-area schools, will be wearing masks because of school district-imposed mask mandates. Some will enter classrooms where desks are still carefully spaced to allow for extra distance, and some won't be in classrooms at all — still opting instead for one of a growing number of online learning programs offered across the state.

But unlike last fall, the majority of students heading back for the 2021-22 academic year will be in person, getting face-to-face greetings from teachers and principals hoping for a less chaotic school year.

Among the districts starting classes Tuesday is Minnesota's largest, Anoka-Hennepin Schools. It's also the first day of class in Elk River, Eastern Carver County, Duluth, many Twin Cities-area charter schools, and dozens of school districts across greater Minnesota. But in a few large districts, students are still soaking up a final day — or two — of summer.

While the Tuesday after Labor Day is the traditional start date for most Minnesota schools, the majority of metro-area districts, along with several in greater Minnesota, delayed their starts this year. That's because of the timing of Rosh Hashana, the two-day celebration of the Jewish New Year that this year began on Monday evening. Most of the state's largest districts, including Minneapolis, Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan and Osseo, will begin classes Wednesday. St. Paul Public Schools' first day of the year will be Thursday.

