Thousands of St. Paul Public Schools students will have to rely on Metro Transit to get them to school after a busing contractor was unable to hire enough drivers, school officials say, further exacerbating the district's bus driver shortage.

Districts across the state and country are facing a bus driver shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic. St Paul was already short 40 drivers for its 275 bus routes, forcing the district to combine some routes and adjust start times at some schools. Then on Wednesday, a contractor informed the district that it would be providing 36 fewer drivers than promised, Superintendent Joe Gothard said at a news conference Tuesday.

"This was news to us, this was a surprise to us, and this caused us to have to come together to develop on the fly a way to get our students to and from school," Gothard said.

The district, which employs 50 drivers and contracts with eight companies for others to provide bus service, would not name the contractor that fell short.

Without school bus service, high school students will be encouraged to ride Metro Transit to and from school. Younger students at multiple schools — American Indian Magnet, Battle Creek Middle, Capitol Hill Magnet, Jie Ming Mandarin Immersion, L'Etoile du Nord Elementary, Murray Middle and Wellstone Elementary — will see start times adjusted to accommodate the bus changes.

Jackie Turner, the district's chief of operations, asked the greater St. Paul community to watch out for students learning public transit routes.

"We've been partnered with Metro Transit for a number of years," Turner said.

Students at three St. Paul high schools — Creative Arts Secondary, Johnson Senior High and Gordon Parks — already used Metro Transit to get to school and will continue to ride with them this year. When classes starts Thursday, high school students at Central, Como Park, Harding and Washington Technology Magnet schools will also need to take Metro Transit.

"We want our students to know that are taking Metro Transit on Thursday, they just need to get on the bus, and inform the driver that they are a St. Paul Public Schools student," Turner said.

There will be no cost for families at this point.

Students who attend Highland Park High School and Humboldt High School will still be able to take school buses.

School Board Chair Jeanelle Foster asked the school community to have grace during this time.

"This is not that we were unprepared, it is not a result of inaction, or a lack of forethought," Foster said. "We were ready to roll out for school, and something happened and a vendor was unable to fulfill their end. We have had to shift and pivot very quickly to keep kids in schools."

The Stillwater school district sued transportation provider Metropolitan Transportation Network last week for not providing service for 23% of the district's routes.

When asked about whether St. Paul is considering similar action, Gothard said the district is focused on getting students to school, but will review all of their contracts.

District officials said they hope the changes are temporary as more bus drivers enter the workforce. The district will reevaluate these changes around the holidays, Turner said.

Zoë Jackson covers St. Paul and its neighborhoods for the Star Tribune.