St. Paul Public Schools will require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested weekly beginning Oct. 15 under action taken by the school board Friday.

The unanimous vote came amid a surge in cases caused by the more contagious delta variant.

Board Member Jim Vue, citing the buzz and energy he felt visiting his son's school on Thursday and the fact he was there due to the COVID-related death last year of former board Chairwoman Marny Xiong, said the vote was a "no-brainer because the cost of not doing it is too high."

Superintendent Joe Gothard recommended Tuesday that the state's second-largest district join the growing number of school systems nationwide adopting a vaccine-or-testing requirement. But his team held out the possibility it might seek a delay in the mandate's Oct. 15 effective date when the board met again to vote on the proposal Friday.

Instead, district administrators decided to move ahead with Oct. 15 by calling for an honor system with employees on the vaccination question. Instead of showing proof upfront they have been fully vaccinated, staff members will fill out a form declaring whether they've been inoculated and then subjected to potential audits for the information later.

Board Members Yusef Carrillo, John Brodrick and Zuki Ellis said they supported the approach because it was one based on trust.

A vaccine-or-testing requirement had the backing of the St. Paul Federation of Educators, but also could worsen a labor shortage that found the district struggling in August to fill nearly 300 jobs before a new school year begins Thursday.

On Tuesday, however, Gothard said Ramsey County now was in a high risk category for the virus as established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Ramsey County recorded 804 cases, or 146 per 100,000 people, between Aug. 22 and Aug. 28, and the test positivity rate exceeded 10%, officials say.

Dr. Pete Dehnel of the Twin Cities Medical Society also urged the school board to enact a vaccine requirement, saying the delta variant had yet to peak in Minnesota.

"All avenues of protection available to us must be pursued," he said.

Anthony Lonetree • 612-673-4109