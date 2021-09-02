Minnesota on Thursday reported another 22 COVID-19 deaths, raising the August toll from the virus to 121, more than double July's total.

All but one of the deaths occurred in August — with one being verified in July — amid the emergence of a highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The deaths included 13 senior citizens who have suffered 87% of Minnesota's total of 7,839 deaths, but also a Chisago County individual in the 30 to 34 age range. Forty people younger than 35 have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The high single-day death report reflects the continued risk of the pandemic despite vaccination progress. Minnesota on Thursday reported that more than 3.3 million people have received at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine — amounting to 70.7% of its eligible 12 and older population. Separate federal tracking, which includes vaccinations at sites such as the Minneapolis VA Medical Center that aren't tallied by the state, puts Minnesota's first-dose rate in people 18 and older at 74.8%.

How many of the newly reported deaths involved vaccinated people is unclear. The state tracks breakthrough infections — including 80 COVID-19 deaths in fully vaccinated people so far — but there is a time lag in syncing infection and vaccination databases.

Studies have shown that the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have lost some effectiveness at preventing any coronavirus infections, but remain strongly protective against severe illness, hospitalization and death. Studies are lagging of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it was approved later.

The state on Thursday also reported 1,904 more coronavirus infections, raising Minnesota's total to 653,288. People with COVID-19 filled 631 inpatient hospital beds in Minnesota on Wednesday — including 163 intensive care beds — bringing the state closer to the peak during last spring's wave of 699 hospitalizations in mid-April.

The positivity rate of diagnostic testing has increased to 6.7%, above the state's 5% caution threshold for substantial viral spread and a low of 1.1% on June 29 before the delta variant became the dominant strain in Minnesota. Genomic sequencing of a sampling of positive specimens suggests as many as 95% of new infections in Minnesota involve the variant.

Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744