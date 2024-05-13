A man who was pulled from Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis last week by bystanders has died, officials said.

Miguel Angel Taco, 23, of Minneapolis, died Thursday at HCMC, four days after people saw him in distress late in the afternoon along the lake's eastern shore and got him out of the water, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

The examiner's office has ruled his drowning as accidental.