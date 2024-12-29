Memory, a welcoming spirit and the common good

Many people who suffer with Alzheimer’s have mood swings that are part of their illness. I’m not sure if Sister Brian ever experienced this particular symptom; certainly when we were with her, she retained her usual warm demeanor. She was hospitable to the end (hospitality being a strong value among Benedictines), offering to tour us around the facility in which she now lived. We thought this good exercise for her, and though her former lively gait was now diminished to a slow shuffle, we walked with her as she pointed out the dining room, the chapel where the sisters gathered for prayer and a smaller side chapel for personal reflection.