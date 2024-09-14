Medcalf: Lino Lakes community must stand up against anti-Muslim rhetoric

As I got older, I met more folks who’d made the same choice. They no longer attend family gatherings. The calls with mom and dad — and sometimes grandma and grandpa — are now rare. They do not follow one another on social media, either. This estrangement often centered on decisions by children who were no longer children but adults who had come to resent and reject the bigoted beliefs and toxic perspectives knitted into their respective upbringings, and they had subsequently decided to act on those philosophical differences.