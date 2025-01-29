5 great meatless recipes to work into your rotation

Winter is also the time when we make the most of slow cookers. While best known for giving soups, chilis and roasts the laid-back treatment, meatless meals are fair game here, too. The new “Poppy Cooks: The Actually Delicious Slow Cooker Cookbook” has an entire chapter dedicated to vegetable-forward dishes, including veggie tacos and a sweet potato-topped cottage pie. Chef and author Poppy O’Toole rose to fame during the pandemic with her cooking videos (her viral 15-hour potato recipe may ring a bell). And there’s no false advertising here, as the recipes are actually delicious.