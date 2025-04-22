Whole wheat noodles put a new twist on pasta primavera

Like white pasta, it is best cooked in a big pot of rapidly boiling salted water, but drained earlier, when the noodles are at the “toothy” stage of al dente. Err on the side of undercooked, and start tasting the noodles a few minutes before they seem done. Be sure to reserve some of that pasta water; it contains starch from the noodles and can help enrich any accompanying sauces. Thanks to whole wheat pasta’s heartier texture, it can be cooked a day in advance and leftovers keep their bite even after a day or two in the fridge.