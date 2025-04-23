Brown bagging it? These 5 recipes will shake up your lunchtime routine

From “Mostly Meatless,” by America’s Test Kitchen (2025). We wanted to develop a quick plant-forward dish that drew inspiration from the fragrant noodle soups enjoyed across Southeast Asia. In place of rice or wheat noodles, we used a vegetable peeler to create long ribbons of carrot. Thai curry paste, which we first bloomed in oil so its many aromatics could thoroughly suffuse the dish, gave our soup a delectably spicy-sweet foundation. We then added ground chicken, simmering it in coconut milk to make a quick, savory broth in which to cook our carrot noodles and snow peas. We finished this off with a mound of fresh herbs and scallions. It’s worth seeking out Thai yellow curry paste for its sweet complexity; however, you can substitute red curry paste. Thai curry paste can range from mild to spicy; taste yours and, if it’s very spicy, use the lower amount.