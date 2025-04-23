Brown bagging it? These 5 recipes will shake up your lunchtime routine

Lunch deserves better.
We have no problem pulling out all the stops for an evening meal, and brunch is like the popular cousin who gets all the attention. Then there’s lunch, which is often eaten at desks, over the sink or maybe not at all. On good days there might be leftovers. On harried days, it might be a PB&J, a handful of almonds, cheese and crackers, a spin through a drive-thru or a jaunt across the skyway. Quick, yes. Satisfying? No.
Not only does lunch deserve better, you deserve better.
Paying attention to the midday meal has plenty of nutritional, financial and health benefits, but there’s also an emotional value: making time to care for yourself.
My go-to lunch is cheese, crackers and cucumbers, and it’s often eaten as I work. (I know.) But an influx of lunch-related cookbooks has me rethinking my strategy. One is “Lunch Well” by Fern Green, which has recipes that incorporate leftovers as well as an entire chapter of five-ingredient recipes.
In her praises of lunch, Green also cites the need for a midday energy boost, the mental break needed to improve focus and productivity, and a chance to step away to change your focus, even if it’s just for a few minutes.
Try one of these recipes to shake up your lunch routine. If you choose to eat it over the sink or at your desk, that’s on you.
Your One Noodle Soup
Serves 1.