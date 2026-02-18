Recipes

Cooking without meat can be fun and flavorful. Here are 5 recipes to try.

New ways to incorporate tuna, salmon and nuts into protein-rich dishes that will add creativity to your Lenten meals.

By Nicole Hvidsten

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 18, 2026 at 4:00PM
Salmon Satay Noodles are infused with Asian flavors and can be tailored to your own protein preferences. (David Loftus/Provided by Kyle Books)

People choose to eat less meat for a variety of reasons, from religious and cultural to health benefits. But don’t forget: Meat-free dishes taste good, too.

With a run of springlike weather and the beginning of Lent, now is a great time to try a new batch of recipes that are lighter in preparation but not in flavor. (We’re following the Lenten rule and allowing fish.)

Give tuna salad a mayo-free makeover by infusing the pantry staple with Southwestern flavors and serving it on a tostada. Or combine a can of oil-packed tuna with vegetables, olives and hard-boiled eggs, then stuff them into empanadas for a portable Spanish-inspired meal.

Marinate salmon in an Asian sauce before mixing it up with noodles, baby bok choy and peanuts. Try your hand at salmon escabeche, a traditional Spanish preparation that’s ceviche-adjacent, and serve it atop a bed of fresh greens for a lighter meal that evokes warmer weather.

Or try a pasta dish that gets its protein from walnuts, funk from Gorgonzola and a side of bitterness from radicchio. It’s a flavor powerhouse.

As a bonus, tuna, salmon and walnuts are all high in protein and omega-3s, adding a nutrient boost as well as a flavor boost. The recipes are also malleable — swap in other proteins, cheeses, spices and vegetables to keep it fresh. You’ll want to keep them in your rotation all year long.

Tuna salad tostadas are a flavorful twist to tuna salad, but without the mayo. (Kristin Teig/Provided by HarperOne)

Tuna Salad Tostada

Serves 4 to 5.

From the new Native cookbook “Rooted in Fire” by Pyet Despain, who writes: “I did not have access to fresh tuna in the Midwest, or any other type of fresh fish; in our low-income family, fish was considered a luxury and not a mainstay of our diet. Nevertheless, there wasn’t a week where we didn’t reach into the cabinet for a can of tuna to make Tuna Helper. ... Our tuna salad didn’t involve celery or mayo. We’d drain a can of tuna, scrape the fatty flakes into a bowl, add some pico de gallo, put it on a few crackers with a dash of Tapatío, and call it a day. I still reach for this salad today.” (HarperOne, 2025).

  • 1 lb. fresh tuna (or canned tuna, drained and shredded with a fork)
    • ¼ medium white onion, diced
      • 1 c. diced tomato
        • 1 c. diced red bell pepper
          • 1 c. cilantro leaves
            • 1 tsp. sesame seeds
              • Juice of 2 limes
                • ½ tsp. sea salt, plus more for salting the fish
                  • 1 tsp. chipotle powder
                    • Tostadas, for serving
                      • 2 to 3 avocados, thinly sliced
                        • Chili oil, for serving, optional

                          Directions

                          If using fresh tuna, salt it. In a medium skillet over medium heat, sear the fresh tuna for 4 minutes on each side until it is no longer pink. Remove the skillet from the heat, and let the fish cool to room temperature. Shred it with a fork.

                          In a medium bowl, combine the onion, tomato, red bell pepper, cilantro, sesame seeds, lime juice, salt and chipotle powder. Mix well, and add the shredded fresh or canned tuna.

                          Serve with tostadas, avocado slices and a sprinkle of chili oil, if desired.

                          Salmon is the star of this escabeche, a traditional Spanish dish where fish or seafood is cooked or pickled in an acidic sauce. (Erin Scott/Provided by Weldon Owen)

                          Salmon Escabeche

                          Serves 4.

                          Escabeche is a traditional Spanish dish that originated in Persia, where fish or seafood is cooked or pickled in an acidic sauce. The tangy, bright flavors of the marinade perfectly balance the richness of the fish or seafood. It can be served chilled or at room temperature, but be sure to start it the day before; it needs at least 12 hours to marinate. From “Tapas Espana: 70 Easy Recipes for Gathering and Sharing,” by Catherine Cogliandro Alioto (Weldon Owen, 2026).

                          • 1 lb. wild-caught salmon fillet, cut crosswise into 1-in.-wide slices
                            • 1 ½ tsp. kosher salt
                              • 2 tsp. freshly ground pepper
                                • 1 shallot, thinly sliced
                                  • ½ fennel bulb, trimmed and thinly sliced
                                    • 4 sprigs fresh parsley, coarsely chopped
                                      • ¼ c. extra-virgin olive oil
                                        • ⅔ c. dry white wine, such as Albarino
                                          • 4 c. mixed greens
                                            • 2 tbsp. finely chopped fresh tarragon, for garnish

                                              Directions

                                              In a glass dish, place the salmon slices and season well with salt and pepper. Add the shallot, fennel and parsley.

                                              In a small saucepan, heat the oil and wine over medium-high heat and boil for 1 minute. Immediately remove from heat and pour the mixture over the salmon. Cover and set aside until cool. Transfer to the refrigerator and let the salmon marinate for at least 12 hours.

                                              To serve, gently toss the greens with the vinaigrette from the marinade. Place the salmon pieces on top of the greens. Garnish with tarragon and serve.

                                              Tailor this recipe to you own tastes by using any protein or noodles you like. (David Loftus/Provided by Kyle Books)

                                              Salmon Satay Noodles

                                              Serves 2.

                                              You can swap the salmon for prawns, chicken or pork tenderloin, or use any sort of noodles you wish. To get ahead, make the dual-purpose satay sauce/marinade the day before or in the morning. From “Clodagh’s Happy Cooking,” by Clodagh McKenna (Kyle, 2026).

                                              For the sauce:

                                              • ⅔ c. (5 ½ oz.) soy sauce
                                                • Finely grated zest and juice of 2 limes
                                                  • ½ c. (4 oz.) toasted sesame oil
                                                    • 2 tbsp. honey
                                                      • 2 tbsp. rice wine vinegar
                                                        • 3 cloves garlic, crushed
                                                          • 1 (2-in.) piece of ginger root, peeled and finely sliced or grated
                                                            • 2 tbsp. hoisin sauce
                                                              • 2 tbsp. peanut butter, preferably smooth
                                                                • 2 tbsp. water

                                                                  For the noodles:

                                                                  • 2 salmon fillets with skins
                                                                    • 2 tsp. olive oil
                                                                      • 2 egg noodle nests
                                                                        • 1 large red pepper, finely sliced
                                                                          • 2 heads of baby bok choy, halved
                                                                            • 1 tbsp. chopped roasted peanuts
                                                                              • 1 green onion, finely sliced
                                                                                • 1 tbsp. chopped cilantro leaves
                                                                                  • 1 lime, halved, for serving

                                                                                    Directions

                                                                                    To make the satay sauce: Place all the ingredients in a blender, or use an immersion blender, and blitz until you reach a smooth consistency.

                                                                                    To make the salmon: Place the salmon fillets in a bowl, pour over half the sauce and turn to coat all over. Cover and place in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes, or up to overnight.

                                                                                    Set a frying pan over medium heat and add the olive oil. Remove the salmon fillets from the marinade, shaking off the excess, and place them in the hot pan, skin-side down. Sear for 5 minutes, or until the skin has browned, then turn and cook until opaque, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer the salmon to a plate, cover and allow to rest.

                                                                                    Cook the noodles according to the package instructions, then drain and set aside.

                                                                                    Add the red pepper and bok choy to the frying pan and cook, stirring constantly, for 2 to 3 minutes, or until crisp-tender. Add the rest of the satay sauce to the frying pan and heat through. Finally, tip in the noodles and toss to coat with the sauce.

                                                                                    Distribute the noodles and vegetables between warmed bowls and top with a salmon fillet. Sprinkle with peanuts, green onion and cilantro and serve with lime halves.

                                                                                    Strozzapreti with Radicchio, Walnuts and Gorgonzola is a flavor powerhouse. (Ed Anderson/Provided by Clarkson Potter)

                                                                                    Strozzapreti with Radicchio, Walnuts and Gorgonzola

                                                                                    Serves 4 to 6.

                                                                                    This recipe can only be made better by using local products. But to take this dish to the next level, drizzle some aged balsamic on top. From "The Pasta Book," by Marc Vetri (Clarkson Potter, 2026).

                                                                                    • Kosher salt, to taste
                                                                                      • 12 oz. strozzapreti (see Tip)
                                                                                        • 10 tbsp. (5 oz.) unsalted butter, cut into pieces
                                                                                          • ⅓ c. extra-virgin olive oil
                                                                                            • 2 medium heads Treviso or the more common Chioggia radicchio, cut into ribbons ½ in. wide
                                                                                              • 2 cloves garlic, peeled
                                                                                                • Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
                                                                                                  • Leaves from 2 sprigs fresh rosemary, chopped if large
                                                                                                    • ½ tsp. red wine vinegar, plus more as needed
                                                                                                      • ½ c. finely grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for garnish
                                                                                                        • 6 tbsp. chopped toasted walnuts, preferably black walnuts, plus more for garnish
                                                                                                          • ¾ c. crumbled Gorgonzola cheese

                                                                                                            Directions

                                                                                                            Cook the strozzapreti: Bring a large pot of water to a boil and add salt until it tastes like well-seasoned broth. Drop in the strozzapreti, give it a stir, and cover the pot to quickly return the water to a boil. Uncover or partially cover to maintain the boil and boil the pasta, stirring occasionally, until it is tender but still a little chewy when bitten, 10 to 12 minutes.

                                                                                                            Meanwhile, start the sauce: In a deep 12-inch sauté pan, melt the butter and olive oil over medium heat. Add the radicchio and garlic and sauté, stirring now and then, until the radicchio is tender, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. If the pasta isn’t ready yet, remove the pan from the heat.

                                                                                                            When the pasta is ready, return the pan with the radicchio to high heat and add 1 cup of the hot pasta water and the rosemary. Bring to a simmer and use a spider strainer or large slotted spoon to scoop the cooked pasta from the water and transfer it straight to the pan. Shake and swirl the pan until the sauce reduces a bit more and begins to hug the pasta, 1 to 2 minutes (keep the pasta moving, adding a little more pasta water if necessary to create a loose, creamy sauce). Taste the sauce and season with the red wine vinegar, adding more to taste. Toss everything until the pasta and sauce begin to marry.

                                                                                                            Remove from the heat, add the Parmesan and toasted walnuts, and keep tossing until the sauce thickens further and the pasta and sauce marry, leaving little to no sauce in the pan. Remove the garlic cloves before serving.

                                                                                                            Dish out the pasta in mounds onto warmed plates. Garnish with the Gorgonzola, some more toasted walnuts and some Parmesan.

                                                                                                            Tip: Strozzapretti is a hand-rolled pasta that looks like a short, twisted rope. Feel free to substitute a pasta with a similar shape, or more common shapes like penne, fusilli or campanelle.

                                                                                                            Empanadas are filled with tuna and a sofrito of vegetables for a portable meal. (erin scott/Provided by Weldon Owen)

                                                                                                            Galician Empanadas

                                                                                                            Makes 4 empanadas.

                                                                                                            The Galician empanada is distinguished by its shape and filling. Traditionally made as one large, round pie with crimped edges, this empanada is filled with tuna and a sofrito of vegetables; it is cooked whole and served in wedges. Alternatively, as we do here, the empanada can be cooked in individual round tartlet pans. From “Tapas Espana: 70 Easy Recipes for Gathering and Sharing,” by Catherine Cogliandro Alioto (Weldon Owen, 2026).

                                                                                                            For the pastry:

                                                                                                            • 2 ½ c. all-purpose flour
                                                                                                              • 1 tsp. kosher salt
                                                                                                                • 1 c. (2 sticks) cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
                                                                                                                  • ½ c. ice-cold water

                                                                                                                    For the sofrito:

                                                                                                                    • 3 tbsp. olive oil
                                                                                                                      • 1 onion, diced
                                                                                                                        • 1 green bell pepper, seeded and diced
                                                                                                                          • 2 cloves garlic, minced
                                                                                                                            • 3 Roma tomatoes, chopped
                                                                                                                              • ½ tsp. kosher salt
                                                                                                                                • ½ tsp. freshly ground pepper
                                                                                                                                  • 1 (5-oz.) can tuna, packed in oil, drained and flaked
                                                                                                                                    • ¼ c. green olives, pitted and coarsely chopped
                                                                                                                                      • 1 hard-boiled egg, sliced
                                                                                                                                        • 2 tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped
                                                                                                                                          • 2 tsp. smoked paprika
                                                                                                                                            • 1 large egg
                                                                                                                                              • 1 tbsp. cream

                                                                                                                                                Directions

                                                                                                                                                To make the pastry: Combine the flour, salt and butter in the bowl of a food processor fitted with a metal blade. Process the mixture for about 10 seconds, or until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. With the motor running, slowly drizzle in the water until the dough starts to come together, about 30 seconds. Turn the dough onto a board and shape it into two equal rounds. Wrap each in plastic and chill for at least 1 hour.

                                                                                                                                                Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

                                                                                                                                                To make the sofrito: Warm the oil in a large sauté pan or skillet over medium-low heat and add the onion, bell pepper and garlic. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes until translucent. Add the tomatoes and season with salt and pepper. Continue to cook for 5 minutes until the tomatoes release their juices. Set aside to cool.

                                                                                                                                                Once cool, in a large bowl, combine the sofrito with the tuna, olives, hard-boiled egg, parsley and paprika. Stir gently to combine. In a small bowl, whisk together the raw egg and cream.

                                                                                                                                                Roll out the dough and cut out eight 3-inch rounds. Press four of the rounds into the bottom of four tartlet molds. Divide the vegetables and tuna mixture among the molds and top each with another round of dough. Seal the edges and, using a paring knife, make two small vents in the top of each empanada. Brush the empanadas with the egg wash. Place the tartlets on a baking sheet and bake for 30 minutes until golden brown.

                                                                                                                                                Store wrapped or in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

                                                                                                                                                about the writer

                                                                                                                                                Nicole Hvidsten

                                                                                                                                                Taste Editor

                                                                                                                                                Nicole Ploumen Hvidsten is the Minnesota Star Tribune's senior Taste editor. In past journalistic lives she was a reporter, copy editor and designer — sometimes all at once — and has yet to find a cookbook she doesn't like.

                                                                                                                                                See Moreicon

