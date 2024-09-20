Mayor’s office is still not heeding the community on Minneapolis Third Precinct site

Beginning in fall 2021, my organization, Confluence Studio, began hosting people’s assemblies, in part very much inspired by our experience in Powderhorn Park. Our first assembly was in support of efforts to transform the Police Department into a department of public safety that, possibly, would have been better positioned to respond to the complex safety needs of our neighborhoods. Our first assembly was held in the parking lot of the precinct. From the start the future of the precinct loomed large, this included the potential of the site as a model to imagine different futures. Neighbors at that October 2021 assembly and future gatherings all independently latched on to the idea of the barricaded building acting as a way to think through complex problems around security, care and holistic neighborhood engagement. Inspired by this organic phenomenon, Confluence Studio launched an autonomous request for proposals (A-RFP) in May 2024, inviting professionals, neighbors and young people to reimagine the former precinct through the lens of “authentic security,” meaning safety that is not based on a culture of fear, violence or social control, but mutual support and care.