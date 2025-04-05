Banks: Look what ICE is doing in your name

As of this writing, completed Friday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had detained two university students in Minnesota in recent weeks. The first case to be reported, that of University of Minnesota graduate student Doğukan Günaydin, a Turkish citizen who was pursuing a master’s degree in business administration, was said to be related to an impaired-driving case from 2023. He was here legally on a student visa, which has now been stripped. A judge has asked the federal government to explain why Günaydin remains jailed as the case proceeds.