Banks: Look what ICE is doing in your name

As the Trump administration pursues a scorched-earth approach to immigration enforcement, it’s a be-careful-what-you-wish-for message to voters — unless they’re without empathy or concern for government transparency, or are uninterested in living in a nation where people can coexist in relative stability.
As of this writing, completed Friday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had detained two university students in Minnesota in recent weeks. The first case to be reported, that of University of Minnesota graduate student Doğukan Günaydin, a Turkish citizen who was pursuing a master’s degree in business administration, was said to be related to an impaired-driving case from 2023. He was here legally on a student visa, which has now been stripped. A judge has asked the federal government to explain why Günaydin remains jailed as the case proceeds.
The second was that of a Minnesota State University, Mankato student who after a week had yet to be identified, despite appeals from the university and others. The school also discovered during a status check that five other student visas had been terminated, even though the government had informed neither the students nor the school, said the university’s president, Edward Inch. He said “this situation is unlike any we have navigated before.”
These cases follow several others nationally, some involving maneuvers reminiscent of the old English star chambers. Those courts, known for their caprice and secrecy — and, at least in lore, for snatching targets as if prey — were abolished in 1641. The student detainments are happening — are ramping up — in America today. And they’re not just targeting those so derisively termed by some people as “illegals.”
Why, other than the change in administration? How does the Trump administration justify such aggressive actions?
“We gave you a visa to come and study and get a degree, not to become a social activist that tears up our university campus.” So says Secretary of State Marco Rubio. That reasoning is suspect to begin with in a country built on free expression. But if it’s a ruckus the administration doesn’t want, it’s stirring the wrong pot. Activism around immigration can be some of the most vocal.