Grove: When tragedy strikes, Minnesota journalists leap into action

Of course, the job of a local news organization is not just to report the facts. It’s also to help a community process and grieve; to try to understand or contextualize the tragedies that affect us all. I’ve been deeply moved by the pieces we’ve published by our columnists who knew the victims, and know our state, so well. Their perspectives, along with scores of other columns and letters we’ve solicited and published since the killings, help us begin the work of processing the unthinkable — and remembering the significance of those we’ve lost.