Plan for potential long-term care in your senior years in terms of family and finances

Nevertheless, most households find they are on their own, dependent on the unpaid care of younger relatives and/or close friends. Since most caregivers work, the price for providing unpaid, informal caregiving to loved ones is substantial. For example, in an article for Health Affairs by Stipica Mudrazija, the assistant professor in the department of health systems and population health at the University of Washington, assessed the work-related opportunity costs of providing care to older family members in 2013. The total opportunity cost of forgone earnings was about $67 billion, a cost that doesn’t include the physical and emotional stresses that disrupt caregivers’ lives.