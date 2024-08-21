Libya's instability will worsen further without a unified government and elections, UN envoy says

In one of the latest political acts, some members of the east-based House of Representatives met in Benghazi on Aug. 13 and voted to end the mandate of the Government of National Unity and Presidency Council in the west. The House members also voted to transfer the role of Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces to the speaker of the House of Representatives, and endorsed its designated government in the east ''as the only legitimate executive'' – moves immediately rejected by leaders in the west.