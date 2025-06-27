Lawyers for Kilmar Abrego Garcia ask judge to keep him in jail over deportation concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Attorneys for Kilmar Abrego Garcia asked a federal judge in Tennessee on Friday to delay his release from jail because of ''contradictory statements'' by President Donald Trump's administration over whether or not he'll be deported upon release.
A federal judge in Nashville has been preparing to release Abrego Garcia to await trial on human smuggling charges. But she's been holding off over concerns that U.S. immigration officials would swiftly detain him and try to deport him again.
Abrego Garcia's attorneys are now asking the judge to continue to detain him following statements by Trump administration officials "because we cannot put any faith in any representation made on this issue by" the Justice Department.
''The irony of this request is not lost on anyone,'' the attorneys wrote.
Abrego Garcia, a construction worker who had been living in Maryland, became a flashpoint over Trump's hard-line immigration policies when he was mistakenly deported to his native El Salvador in March. Facing mounting pressure and a Supreme Court order, Trump's Republican administration returned him this month to face the smuggling charges, which his attorneys have called ''preposterous.''
Justice Department spokesman Chad Gilmartin told The Associated Press on Thursday that the department intends to try Abrego Garcia on the smuggling charges before it moves to deport him, stating that Abrego Garcia ''has been charged with horrific crimes, including trafficking children, and will not walk free in our country again.''
Hours earlier, Justice Department attorney Jonathan Guynn told a federal judge in Maryland that the U.S. government plans to deport Abrego Garcia to a ''third country'' that isn't El Salvador. Guynn said there was no timeline for the deportation plans.
Abrego Garcia's attorneys wrote in their filing on Friday that Guynn's statements were the ''first time the government has represented, to anyone, that it intended not to deport Mr. Abrego back to El Salvador following a trial on these charges, but to deport him to a third country immediately.''