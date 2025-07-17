Just 1 in 4 US adults say Trump's policies have helped them, a new AP-NORC poll finds

WASHINGTON — Only about one-quarter of U.S. adults say that President Donald Trump's policies have helped them since he took office, according to a new poll that finds underwhelming marks for him on key issues, including the economy, immigration, government spending and health care.
In fact, the Republican president fails to earn majority approval on any of the issues included in the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. He's even slipped slightly since earlier this year on immigration, which has consistently been a strength for him in his second term.
And while a majority of Americans do see Trump as at least ''somewhat'' capable of getting things done following the passage of his sprawling budget bill, fewer believe he understands the problems facing people like them.
Most don't see positive impact from Trump's policies
Roughly half of U.S. adults report that Trump's policies have ''done more to hurt'' them since his second term began six months ago, the survey found. About 2 in 10 say his policies have ''not made a difference'' in their lives, with about one-quarter saying his policies have "done more to help'' them.
The vast majority of Democrats and about half of independents say Trump's policies have had a negative impact, while even many Republicans say they haven't seen positive effects.
''As it sits today, I don't know his policies have made much of a difference in my day-to-day life,'' said Landon Lindemer, a 29-year-old logistics manager from suburban Atlanta who voted for Trump three times.
Lindemer said he generally approves of Trump's job performance, even if he has concerns about the massive spending in the big bill the president signed into law on July 4.