Just 1 in 4 US adults say Trump's policies have helped them, a new AP-NORC poll finds

Overall, the new poll finds that about 4 in 10 U.S. adults approve of Trump's job performance, a figure that's in line with his June approval but historically weak compared with recent presidents. Closer to half of U.S. adults approved of President Joe Biden and President Barack Obama at roughly the same point in their Democratic presidencies, according to polls from AP-NORC and Gallup, although Biden's approval rating declined in the second half of his first year and remained low for the rest of his time in office.