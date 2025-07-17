Land O’Lakes CEO Beth Ford: Dairy needs immigration reform

As Land O’Lakes CEO Beth Ford sees it, one will break first: gridlock on U.S. immigration policy or the nation’s food system.
How President Donald Trump’s crackdown is affecting agriculture and thus the economy overall is at the forefront for Ford, chair of the immigration committee for Business Roundtable. That CEO organization lobbies on behalf of the nation’s businesses, meaning Ford’s voice on the issue carries more weight than other execs’.
“For a dairy producer, if they lose their staff, I mean, that’s a black swan event. There’s not much you can do,” Ford said. “As we look at challenges with immigration, with labor, especially on the dairy side, they don’t have options. There is no year-round visa. And that is stressful.”
Nationwide, more than half of all farm workers are foreigners, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Different operations have different needs, meaning some growers make do just fine while others are hurting for help. Dairy falls into the latter category.
The National Milk Producers Federation said the country’s uncertainty about agricultural labor and immigration “continues to harm workers and their families, farm employers, rural communities and national food security.”
Milking cows doesn’t happen only at certain times of year, which makes seasonal temporary visas feasible for other farming unworkable. And in most cases, automation is too expensive or unwieldy to consider.
So ensuring a predictable flow of labor — alongside strong border security — is imperative for Ford’s co-op, best known for its butter, cream and cheese. As she talks with the more than 3,000 dairy producers, farmers and smaller cooperatives who own Arden Hills-based Land O’Lakes, immigration remains a hot topic.
“That is the primary discussion point in our conversations,” she said. “It’s not as though producers haven’t been out trying to hire Americans. Americans don’t want these jobs.”