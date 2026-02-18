D.C. Republicans struggle to cut deal for ethanol expansion, risking wrath from farmers

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Republican-controlled Congress and Trump administration have yet to authorize year-round higher ethanol blends, the latest fumble on a farm agenda that could grow into a political liability as the midterm election season heats up.
An all-GOP task force charged with bringing forward a solution between pro-ethanol forces and oil refinery lobbies to nationalize year-round E-15 fell short of a self-imposed deadline this week.
Minnesota and corn belt states already have a waiver to allow the fuel blend with more ethanol in it, but in another year where crop farmers can’t sell all their harvest and commodity prices are low, the move to make E-15 nationwide seemed like it would be a solid win for farmers.
Stalled farm bill negotiations and trade woes from tariffs already have weakened support for Republican leaders, putting some congressional seats at risk that were solid red for many years.
E-15 uses more ethanol than the 10% currently allowed year-round in gasoline blends.
Ethanol supporters had anticipated a breakthrough from the task force on Feb. 15, with an expected vote in the House of Representatives later this month. Last month, the House approved a so-called “minibus” funding package without including year-round E-15, after objections from small refineries.
But the date came and went with no announcement, leaving Growth Energy, the National Corn Growers Association and the Renewable Fuels Association all wondering what’s next, if anything.
Allowing E-15 sales across the nation could be a boon for corn farmers, who are struggling with record leftovers in the bins from the 2025 harvest and weak commodity prices.