The ideal bar crawl through Northeast, Minneapolis’ best drinking neighborhood

There is no better way to get to know a city than by walking through its neighborhoods. And sometimes there is no better way to get to know a neighborhood than by sidling up to one of its bars.
Despite our car-centric culture, Minneapolis can be a highly walkable city if you zero in on the right hubs. In the case of northeast Minneapolis, also (lovingly) known as “Nordeast,” historic bars — eccentric, lived in and full of character — dot its narrow streets, while newer, nationally lauded restaurants with big-name chefs have established their own bar programs that deserve to be a part of the neighborhood rotation.
To acquaint yourself with this part of town, it’s best to lace up worn-in walking shoes and plot an epic bar crawl — or two.
A couple of notes: There are far more bars listed here than most could handle in a night. And the best bars inspire lingering, which could be hindered by too rigid of a to-do list. So, pace yourself and choose your own adventure from anywhere along the route that piques your interest. Know that many of these bars offer incredible nonalcoholic beverages, too.
Even with all of these spots, there are so many more great bars in Northeast. Let us know who we should include in our next crawl in the comments.
Route 1
Start at the 1029 Bar: A real-deal neighborhood bar with affordable drinks, an established scene and Burger Dive burgers in the kitchen. You’ll find years of wall decor, an indoor bar for leaning, plus plenty of patio seats outside. 1029 NE. Marshall St., Mpls., the1029bar.com
5-minute walk to Dusty’s Bar: A testament to the staying power of a Northeast dive bar (pulltabs, live music), their signature Italian sausage patty sandwiches will save you from the ills of late-night decisions. Note the historic phone booth and the old illustrations on the bathroom doors. 1319 NE. Marshall St., Mpls., dustysbaranddagos.com
2-minute walk to Diane’s Place: Chef Diane Moua’s all-day restaurant is as acclaimed for her pastry work as her savory Hmong dishes, but don’t let them overshadow the fabulous cocktails, which take you from brunch to dinner. The Dark Forest is a favorite spin on an espresso martini. 117 14th Av. NE., Mpls., dianesplacemn.com