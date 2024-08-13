Champlin Park, Lakeville North volleyball teams make the peak their starting point

The Rebels are ranked No. 1 in the preseason by the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association. Even with a number of returning players, the first day of practice created a learning curve for coach John Yunker, entering his 14th season leading the Rebels. A new rule from the Anoka-Hennepin school district has allowed seventh- and eighth-graders to try out this year. Yunker had about 80 athletes in the gym Monday, a number Yunker and his coaching staff will narrow to about 55 girls spread across five volleyball teams this season.