Johnson: Minneapolis police failed the resident shot by his neighbor. It should take corrective action.

That response is far from adequate. It fails to explain away why it took months to do something about Moturi’s multiple requests for help. Repeatedly, he told the MPD about terrorist threats from Sawchak, including pointing and brandishing weapons. Since the Moturis purchased their home in September 2023, the couple contacted police multiple times to report Sawchak for a menu of dangerous behaviors. Their complaints included charges of vandalism, property destruction, harassment and threats of physical harm while spewing racist slurs, according to court records.