Is world cooperation still possible? Global Citizen wants to prove so -- with some help from FIFA

NEW YORK — Inspiring the next generation of advocates and identifying unlikely funding partners has grown more important for humanitarians amid USAID's dismantling and wealthy nations' declining support.
They might then welcome that Global Citizen is going, well, even more global.
As foreign aid cuts upend international cooperation, the anti-poverty organization is taking its flagship summit to new populations worldwide and leveraging a recent FIFA partnership to raise more money for education. The expanded footprint and soccer's high-powered governing body are key to meeting Global Citizen's goal of mobilizing 50 million people by 2029.
Global Citizen Founder Hugh Evans acknowledged Wednesday that people feel hopeless. But he said there's ''amazing cause for optimism'' in ''this consensus that we should put service above self.''
''That's why, over the next 18 months, we're going to five continents with Global Citizen," Evans told The Associated Press Wednesday at Global Citizen NOW. "Because we need to activate youth all around the world right now at this critical, important time to uphold that basic social contract.''
The annual New York City conference kicked off the nonprofit's momentous year by leaning on a tried-and-true strategy honed since its 2008 founding: rallying entertainers, politicians and business leaders around common solutions to urgent world problems. The one-day summit featured performances from English singer James Blake, Haitian rapper Wyclef Jean and Brazilian musician Seu Jorge as well as appeals from actors Hugh Jackman, Laverne Cox and Rachel Brosnahan.
But much has changed since last spring's two-day event. The Trump administration has cut most U.S. aid and development work abroad, reduced funding to several United Nations agencies assisting vulnerable communities and slashed emergency programs helping keep millions alive in impoverished countries.
The tumultuous global development landscape didn't dampen speakers' insistence that the public, private and philanthropic sectors can still work together. To further that point, Global Citizen is bringing summits to Detroit, Belém, Seville and Johannesburg.